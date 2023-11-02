Jadavpur University has shifted about 100 first-year students to the hostel inside the campus, as recommended by the internal inquiry committee after the ragging and death of an undergraduate (UG) fresher in August, PTI reported.



A senior official from the university said that twelve senior students residing on the floor of the building will leave as soon as their upcoming semester exams are over. The process of shifting the junior students to hostels earmarked for first-year students started in October, he told PTI.



"Repair and renovation of another adjacent building, which houses a few non-teaching staff members, is on. Once the work is over, it will house another 40 first-year students. The building will be meant for housing only freshers," the official said.



The internal inquiry committee had suggested Jadavpur University authorities demarcate hostel accommodation at the earliest in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old first-year student on August 9 night after intense ragging by seniors.



The university official said the Y block of the boys' main hostel building, where the August 9 incident took place, does not have any freshmen currently and only seniors are housed there. The main hostel building is, however, located outside the university campus near Jadavpur police station.



The Students Federation of India (SFI), which controls the students union of the JU Arts department, had earlier asked the JU authorities to start the process of segregating seniors and freshers in hostels from the boys' main hostel building by the second week of October.



The death of the undergraduate student due to ragging triggered a national outrage. Protests were held in and out of the JU campus by student groups and various political parties and indefinite sit-ins were held.