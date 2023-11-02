The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee's Chemical Engineering Department hosted the JB Lal Memorial Lecture recently. This annual event is a tribute to the founding head of the department, Professor JB Lal, who served from 1966 to 1969.



The JB Lal Memorial Lecture serves as a platform to showcase the department's ongoing efforts in the field of chemical engineering, besides recognising the contributions of Professor JB Lal. It allows the academic community to come together and engage in meaningful discourse on relevant and contemporary topics in the area.



The lecture commenced with heartfelt remembrance by Professor Anshu Anand, reflecting on the remarkable legacy of Professor JB Lal and his invaluable contributions to shaping the department's foundation, as per a press release by the institute.



Professor Prakash Biswas, the current head of the Chemical Engineering Department, addressed the students and also introduced the invited speaker, Professor Deepak Kunzru, a distinguished former professor from IIT Kanpur. Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, also spoke at the event.



"Recent Advances in Carbon Dioxide Capture, delving into the latest developments in this critical field, and addressing the pressing environmental concerns," Professor Kunzru said, according to the press release.