The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi student who died by suicide on Tuesday, October 31, had been suffering from stress and depression for the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for depression.

The police said that this information was shared by the deceased’s father, reported PTI.

Panav Jain, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi student died by suicide by hanging himself from a weight lifting rod at his house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area. The victim's parents took him to Pushpanjali Hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead, they said.

No suicide note has been discovered so far, said the police. Further investigation is underway.

This incident marks the third suicide within the institution. On Wednesday, November 1, the Dean of Students sent an email to the students, sharing details about Jain's passing and paying tribute to his active involvement as a resident of Vindhyachal Hostel. The student was the former Cultural Secretary and Vice-Captain of the Hostel Basketball team.

“We need to offer our full support to each other also to deal with this unexpected tragedy. Members of the IIT Delhi community are encouraged to please contact our counselling Services for help if needed,” the email read.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666