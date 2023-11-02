A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Education Ministry today, Thursday, November 2, to bring electoral literacy to classrooms across the country.

As per the MoU, the flagship programme Systematic Voters' Education & Electoral Participation (SVEEP) has been extended, ensuring enlightened participation of future voters.

Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, better known as SVEEP, is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India, started in 2009. The programme works towards preparing India’s electors and equipping them with basic knowledge related to the electoral process.

The SVEEP’s primary goal is to build a truly participative democracy in India by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections. The programme is based on multiple general as well as targeted interventions which are designed according to the socio-economic, cultural and demographic profile of the state as well as the history of electoral participation in previous rounds of elections.

The ECI is a body under the Constitution mandated with the 'superintendence, direction and control' of the conduct of elections to the Parliament and every State Legislature and the preparation and revision of electoral rolls.