The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced important dates for the upcoming practical and theory examination for the academic year 2024.

As per the official notification, the CBSE Class X and XII practical exams are set to kick off on January 1, 2024. The theory exams will follow suit, starting on February 15, 2024, and concluding on April 10, 2024, a press release stated.

A comprehensive datesheet will soon be released by the board. Typically, CBSE releases the date sheet approximately two months before the commencement of the exams.

Students are advised to ensure the timely submission of assignments, projects, and other internal assessments, which play a crucial role in determining their overall grades, the press release by the CBSE stated.

It is important to note that the practical exams, commencing on January 1, 2024, apply to general schools. However, winter-bound schools will initiate their practical exams on November 14, 2023, and conclude on December 14, 2023, added the release.

This early commencement accommodates the unique schedules and requirements of these schools.

For the most up-to-date information and access to the complete CBSE date sheet for 2024, students and schools are encouraged to monitor the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.