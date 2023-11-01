West Bengal's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University (BSAEU), the nodal university controlling the functioning of all Bachelor of Education (BEd) institutes in the state, has cautioned against institutes operating without the necessary affiliation or accreditation. A notice was issued in this regard on October 28.

“It has been brought to the notice of BSAEU that some ill-motivated persons engaged in jeopardising the interest of students, colleges and the university in particular, are using social media as a means to malign it. News of getting affiliation against monetary consideration is being spread by these dishonest persons to create a negative perception and stall normal academic operations,” the notification read, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

BSAEU authorities have directed all colleges to disassociate themselves from any such ill-motivated attempts and illegal activities including payment of money in any form to any agent or agency in the name of obtaining affiliation for them. The varsity has also made it clear that fulfilling all the norms set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) is the only criterion for obtaining affiliations.



“If there is any deficiency in the fulfillment of such norms, the same should be made good. The university will not take any responsibility if, instead of making good the deficiencies, any college on the basis of false guarantees given by any person/agent/agency, pays any consideration money to any person or agency in any name whatsoever. The colleges are once again, asked to refrain from all illegal activities at the instigation of any person or group of persons projecting themselves to be the leader or well-wishers of such colleges,” the notice read further.

To recall, during the course of the investigation into the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, the central agencies had detected the involvement of multiple institutes offering Diploma in Elementary Education and BEd courses, especially bragging about the recruitment of primary teachers, as per IANS.