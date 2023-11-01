Alleging pressure from his teachers to secure higher marks, Vaibhav, a 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student of Narayana Junior College, Chaitanyapuri, died by suicide at his house at Jillelaguda in Meerpet on Tuesday. Vaibhav was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the puja room at about 10 am, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In a suicide note, Vaibhav wrote: "It's my last day. Sorry, mom, dad and brother. I am dying due to pressure from the college principal to secure good marks. Nobody should join Narayana College. There should not be pressure on students."

Police said that Vaibhav’s parents and relatives initially refused to allow them to shift the body for postmortem but later relented. The police booked a case under IPC Section 306 against the college management.

According to a local, the boy was seen supplying milk to households in the area barely hours before the incident.

Narayana Junior College dean M Radhakrishna told EdexLive that Vaibhav was a good student. "He was a good student. He never complained about anything and neither did his parents." He said that Vaibhav had enrolled for integrated IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) coaching.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.