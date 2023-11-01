A 17-year-old intermediate student from the Social Welfare Girls Residential School in Pedda Eklara village in Telangana's Kamareddy district died by suicide on Tuesday, October 31. Identified as Dasari Vasudha, the victim was found dead in her room which falls under the Madnoor Police station limits.

After hearing the news, the girl's family members, relatives, and even villagers reached the school in large numbers and tried to attack the principal and staff. The situation could be controlled by the police only after a few hours with great difficulty. The crowd alleged that the principal and staff were responsible for the incident. The victim's body was shifted to the Banswada Government Hospital for post-mortem, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police sources, Vasudha was a native of Manepur village studying first-year Intermediate at the residential school. She reached the school on Sunday evening, October 30, after the Dussehra holidays came to an end. The next morning, at around 9.30 am all the students went to pray but Vasudha stayed in the room due to a headache. After some time, the staff found her dead. Later, they informed the family members of the deceased and the police.

After a few hours of receiving the intimidation, Vasudha's family and relatives reached the school, and the police also reached the spot. The angry mob launched an attack, from which the police rescued the principal and staff by locking them in a room. However, the mob tried to attack the room and threatened to set fire to it with petrol. Though the police prevented this, the people damaged the dormitory.

Banswada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagannath Reddy and other officials reached the spot and deployed forces to control the situation. After several rounds of discussions, the victim's family members agreed to their proposal. Police said that a case would be registered according to their complaint and the responsible persons would be punished according to the law, as per The New Indian Express.