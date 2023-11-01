The selection committee for allotting MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu has announced that a special stray vacancy round will be held to fill seats left vacant after the MBBS counselling was concluded this year. This special round will be conducted between October 31 and November 15.

According to the press release, counselling for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges will be conducted from October 31 (Tuesday) to November 7 (Tuesday), while the counselling for state quota seats will be conducted from November 7 to 15, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

In total, 86 MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu are still vacant. Out of this, 16 are AIQ seats, 17 are management seats in self-financing medical colleges, three seats belong to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai, and 50 seats belong to other deemed universities in the state.

The selection committee officials informed that the state will conduct the counselling for the 17 MBBS management quota seats, while the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Union Health Ministry will conduct the counselling for the 16 AIQ seats, three AIIMS seats and the remaining 50 seats.

According to MCC, the last date for admission is November 15. Earlier, September 30 was the last date for joining the MBBS course. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that the Health Department, in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, had urged to fill the vacant seats on the instructions of the chief minister, as per The New Indian Express.

The selection committee has requested students to follow the tnmedicalselection.org website for regular updates on the special round of counselling.