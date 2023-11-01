For all those students preparing for the annual high school certificate (HSC) examinations, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), under the School and Mass Education (SME) Department, has released tips and timetable. Here are the highlights:

- Class X students should study for 10 to 14 hours a day after getting sleep for six to seven hours

- Students have been advised to keep the bedtime between 10 pm to 4 am or 11 pm to 5 am as per their convenience

- Students have been asked to do exercise and yoga for some time after waking up in the morning

- Study each subject for at least one and a half hours to two hours every day

- For quick memorisation, students have been asked to spare 30 minutes at the beginning of the study of a subject for revision of the previous session

- Avoid eating oily food and junk food as they may make the body feel heavy and sleepy

- Students should drink six to eight glasses of warm water every day

- Practice positive thinking, study thoroughly, have breaks and take help from sample papers

- Avoid wasting time by playing game on cell phones

- Make proper use of mobile for online/digital study