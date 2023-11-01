A Class VI student was brutally beaten with a cane by a teacher for not doing his homework at a tuition centre. The incident occurred in Pattathanam in Kerala's Kollam on Monday evening, October 30.

On Tuesday, October 31, the student's father Ravjeev filed a complaint with the district's Child Helpline against Riyas, the accused teacher, who teaches at the Pattathanam Academy Tuition Center. As per the complaint, Riyas scolded the student after learning that he had not done the homework. Later, he used a cane and beat the boy on his back repeatedly, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Though the child explained that he had completed the homework but had forgotten to bring his notebook, Riyas allegedly assaulted the boy citing that he was lying. The teacher is said to have reacted with anger, resulting in the assault.

The incident came to light when the student returned home and told his sister about it. When their parents came home, they found their child injured. Rajeev said in the complaint that the boy had at first not informed about the incidents to his parents. "He was found exhausted and wanted to lie down on the bed. But he could not lie down properly due to pain in his back. Then, my daughter asked him and learned that his back was injured," the father stated.

"This is brutality. Strict action needs to be taken against him (the teacher)," Rajeev added. The child was immediately taken to a hospital. The hospital authorities suggested that the parents file a complaint through the Child Helpline. Legal action is being pursued against the teacher in connection with this incident, as per The New Indian Express.

Additionally, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty has sought a report from the Director of Public Instruction after an investigation of the incident. Similarly, Health, Woman and Child Development Department Minister Veena George has sought a report from the Director of the Woman and Child Development Department after a visit to the tuition centre.