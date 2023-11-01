The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been marred by a growing wave of student suicides. The latest victim, Panav Jain, a BTech student in the Textile Department at IIT Delhi, tragically took his own life at his home in Shahdara, Delhi, on October 31.

Today, November 1, at 6.06 pm, the Dean of Students sent an email to the students, sharing details about Jain's passing and paying tribute to his active involvement as a resident of Vindhyachal Hostel, a former Cultural Secretary and Vice-Captain of the Hostel Basketball team.

“We need to offer our full support to each other also to deal with this unexpected tragedy. Members of the IIT Delhi community are encouraged to please contact our counselling Services for help if needed,” states the email.

The email also mentioned that Jain had been at his residence for the past few days before taking the extreme step and announced that a condolence meeting would be scheduled soon by the registrar.

This incident highlights the broader crisis at IITs. The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) shared this grim news on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “We have lost count of the total number of students who we lost this year.”

Panav Jain's suicide marks the third such incident at IIT Delhi in the current year, underscoring the distressing reality that student suicides at these prestigious institutions are no longer isolated events. Instead, they have become an alarming and recurring occurrence, with over ten deaths recorded already.