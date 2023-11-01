Responding to the students’ allegations and media reports, The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) on Tuesday released a statement stating the varsity had a University Complaints Committee (UCC) and Apex Body of SPARSH (ABS) till October 10. They added that the bodies were replaced by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) the next day, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

It added the SPARSH committee organised a one-day orientation-cum-interactive session recently during which Prof GB Reddy, an eminent member of the Faculty of Law, Osmania University, and Prof Aparna Rayaprole, University of Hyderabad, sensitised the participants and interacted with the students on the issue of sexual harassment.

Two days after the protest demanding reconstitution of SPARSH by the students which took place on October 16, a girl was sexually assaulted by two unidentified people on the campus. The administration has said that the varsity made all possible efforts to nab the culprits and respond immediately by actively extending all possible support to the affected student.

Replying to the claim that the ICC report was invalid as there was no student representation, it said that it had assured the nomination of the three student representatives, as stipulated by the University Grants Commission, in its orders. The student contestants to be elected to the ICC will be empanelled after winning the elections.

Similarly, the statement added that the university management didn’t issue a backdated circular about the establishment of an ICC committee. It was ‘half-baked news stories’ that were the result of two faulty office communications, it mentioned.

"On October 17, when a group of students on agitation met the university officials demanding for the (establishment of) SPARSH, the students were explained that the SPARSH committee was replaced by an ICC, vide orders on October 11. The university officials understood the concern of the students and decided to upload the ICC orders to the university website on October 17, immediately after the clarification was given to the students at 9.30 pm," the statement said.

Despite the UCC being in place, no complaints have been received against any faculty members, it clarified, adding that the students alleging harassment by lecturers should file official complaints so that the university can initiate action after conducting an inquiry.

The management, in the statement, said that several disgruntled elements were waiting for an opportunity to tarnish the image of the university and its administration. “The news stories published have given credence to the misleading facts, providing a fresh opportunity for these elements to escalate their attack on the university by provoking the students and spreading rumours,” it added.