On Tuesday, October 31, Kolkata police informed that a complaint has been lodged against a few students of a private college for allegedly ragging one of their classmates. The news comes after a student allegedly died due to ragging at Jadavpur University in August.

In the present case, the victim's father lodged a complaint at the city's Anandapur police station claiming that his son was not only ragged but given life threats too, a senior police officer said. "The victim and the accused study in the same college. We have received a complaint and are looking into it," he added, as per a report by PTI.

No more updates on the incident are available at present. However, since it is the second alleged ragging case reported in the city within a couple of months, it is a matter of grave concern.

On August 9, a 17-year-old student died after falling off the second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel at Jadavpur University. He was found in a pool of blood and was allegedly naked. Fellow students alleged ragging by seniors, and the matter is being investigated.

In the course of the investigation, nonetheless, over 10 students, including former and current students, have been arrested for alleged involvement, as per PTI.