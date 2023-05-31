Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, New Delhi, carried out a survey which brought to light the fact that it is the Class X pass students who actually consume tobacco products in maximum numbers, stated a report in IANS.

Today, Wednesday, May 31, the New Delhi-based institute stated that it received as many as 71,39,473 interactive voice response (IVR) calls till April 30, 2023 and it is based on this fact that the conclusion was arrived at,

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day today, this data was presented.

"Out of the total number of IVR calls received by this centre this year until April 30, 20,43,227 calls were counselled, including 9,96,302 inbound calls, 26,80,657 outbound calls and 3,91,160 registered by the call centre. A total of 1,56,644 individuals have successfully given up tobacco use," it said.

What are the numbers saying?

From Uttar Pradesh alone, 1,23,508 calls were received, as inferred by the statistics.

Males constitute 98%, the highest percentage, indicated data. They are followed by transgender individuals at 5% of the total population. The lowest percentage is that of females.

The highest number of those who consume tobacco are students who passed their Class X exam, the number stands at — 1,74,097.

World No Tobacco Day

Observed worldwide, World No Tobacco Day was initiated by World Health Organization to spread awareness about the harm that tobacco products can cause.