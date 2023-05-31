Student unions from Telangana University (TU) staged a protest on Tuesday, May 30, demanding the immediate resignation of the Vice-Chancellor, Dr D Ravindar. The students entered the VC's chamber, raising slogans against him and causing disruption for over 30 minutes.

They accused the VC of being solely responsible for the hurdles faced in the varsity’s day-to-day operations. The protesters cited a deteriorating administrative situation and alleged corruption within the university. They also demanded that the government initiate a thorough investigation into their allegations, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The situation grew worse when police intervened and entered the VC's chamber, leading the protesters to demand their withdrawal from the premises. Amidst the chaos, the VC addressed the media and attributed the disturbance to a few members of the Executive Council (EC) who he accused of provoking the students. Expressing disapproval of the students' protest inside his chamber, he stated that notices had been issued to the students regarding their actions.

Dr Ravindar clarified that the authority to appoint a registrar lies with the VC, not the EC, and if the EC rejects the appointment of Kanakaiah as Registrar, an alternative candidate would be chosen for the position. He also criticised the EC for conducting an inquiry into his decisions without having the power to do so, insisting that the same level of scrutiny should be applied to all EC members, as per TNIE.