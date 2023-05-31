The Odisha Plus II results for the Science and Commerce streams were declared today, May 31. School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi announced the results in Bhubaneswar in the presence of the department secretary and officials of the state's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).



In the Science stream, out of the total 93,734 enrolled students, 92,950 appeared in the board examination conducted by CHSE. Out of them, 78,938 students have passed it. Meanwhile, out of 90,679 regular students, 77,468 have passed out, and 1470 out of 2437 ex-regular students cleared the exam, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

In the Commerce stream, out of the 24,331 enrolled students, 24,082 appeared in the examination and 19,536 students passed out. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream is 84.93 while for Commerce it is 81.12.

Girls have performed better than boys in both streams. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 84.28 and 85.67 per cent respectively for Science, while for Commerce it stands at 79.52 per cent & 83.87 per cent for boys and girls respectively.

However, the pass percentage has dipped for both streams this year, Marndi said. For Science, it dipped by 9.19 per cent from last year's total of 94.12 per cent. Similarly, for Commerce, it dipped by over 7 per cent from last year's total of 89.2, as per IANS.

The Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.9 per cent, while the Boudh district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 55.55, the minister said. Officials informed that the students can get their DigiLocker marksheets from June 10 onwards. The results of Plus II Arts and Vocational Courses are likely to be declared on June 8, they said.