June 4, 2023 — that's the date on which Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Advanced) is going to be conducted across 136 cities in India and it will be held in two shifts. The Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

There are many important dates candidates need to be mindful about post the exam.

Here's a list:

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website - Friday, June 9, 2023 (5.00 pm)

Online display of provisional answer keys - Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10.00 am)

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates - Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 am) to Monday, June 12, 2023 (5.00 pm)

Online declaration of final answer key and results of JEE (Advanced) 2023 - Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10.00 am)

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 - Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10.00 am) to Monday, June 19, 2023 (5.00 pm)

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 Process - Monday, June 19, 2023 (5.00 pm)

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 - Wednesday, June 21, 2023 (9.00 am to 12:00 noon)

Declaration of results of AAT 2023 - Saturday, June 24, 2023 (5.00 pm)