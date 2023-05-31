Delhi University (DU) has planned several methods to facilitate students seeking admissions, as well as to bring the academic calendar back on track which has been disrupted for the past three years. Holding webinars, launching chatbots, and setting up a help desk and dedicated phone lines are some of the measures.

The officials are hopeful of starting the session on time this year as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG admissions are underway and would conclude on time. The university is expected to launch the admission portal in mid-June, said Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admission, DU, as per a report by PTI.



"We are all set. We have done all kinds of preparation in advance. This time the admission process will be much smoother. One of the reasons is that CUET will conclude in time," she stated. Last year, the admission process was extended till December 31 due to a delay in the conduction of CUET.

"To ensure students are apprised about all the steps, we will be holding webinars. The website is active and is being continuously updated. We will have a help desk where students can raise their queries. Candidates can reach out to us through various platforms such as Chatbots, dedicated phone lines and emails. We will also be getting up a robust system to redress the grievances, if any, within a short span of time," Gandhi said.

The admission branch of the varsity has also taken initiatives to spread awareness of CUET UG 2023. Infographics in the form of illustrative examples have been uploaded on the website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the programme-specific eligibility, the dean said.

"Video tutorials, in Hindi and English, explaining the registration process, choosing test papers from Section I, lI and III, and uploading of required documents for CUET UG 2023 will be made live soon on the admission website of the university," she added.

The first semester usually begins in mid-July. However, the pandemic forced the university to truncate the semester with no mid-semester breaks. In the last academic year, the semester began in November and the admission process was stretched. "This year, the admission will be on time and this will help in bringing the academic calendar on track," Gandhi asserted.

Last year, DU filled 65,000 seats out of 70,000 available across its colleges. This year, all the seats would be filled, Gandhi said. "The major reason that seats remained vacant was the late admission process. Now the admission process has started. I don't think any seat would remain vacant," she added, as per PTI.