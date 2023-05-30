The reopening of schools after summer vacation has been deferred by a week in Puducherry. On Tuesday, May 30, Education Minister A Namassivayam said all schools will now reopen on June 7 instead of June 1, as announced earlier.

He said the decision to extend the summer vacations was taken in view of the unabated hot spell, as mentioned in a report by PTI. It may be noted that recently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warnings for the regions.

The minister also spoke about the introduction of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus in the Union Territory's government schools. "The books for the schools adopting the CBSE syllabus after shifting from the State Board curriculum are being distributed," he said.

Presently, the schools are affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education. On May 28, the Puducherry Directorate of School Education declared all the students who have appeared for the Class XI exam this year, as as "pass", as mentioned in a report by The Times of India.

The UT plans to obtain CBSE affiliation for the 2023-24 academic year. Namassivayam denied the allegation made by a section of political parties that Hindi was sought to be imposed by adopting the CBSE pattern of education, as per PTI.