The form fill-up process for admission to Plus II streams in Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) for the 2023-24 academic year started in Odisha on Monday, May 29. The process is being carried out online.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) informed that over 37,000 students registered themselves on the SAMS (Student Academic Management System) portal. Out of them, 22,038 have already applied by filling out the common application form (CAF), while 21,700 have deposited the fees, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

The last date to submit the CAF is June 20 and the first merit list is due on June 28. The admission of students in the first selection will take place between June 29 and July 5. The second merit list will be published on July 13 and admission for the second selection category students will be conducted between July 14 and 17. The choice locking for spot admission will be done on July 19 and the merit list will be published on July 26. The new academic session will commence across all HSSs on July 29.

Participants in the admission process

The DHSE officials said that a total of 2,109 HSSs, including 106 newly upgraded schools, are taking part in the admission process. The seat strength in the schools which was 5.09 lakh during the 2022-23 academic session, has been increased to 5.16 lakh for this year in view of the record pass percentage of over 96 per cent in the 2023 Class X Board exams.

All the same, an official also informed that a total of 88 HSSs have been prevented from enrolling students in Plus II courses, in view of an abysmally low enrolment recorded in the last two years. Around 90 per cent of the HHSs were running in self-financing mode. The government decided to block admission in such schools to protect the interest of students, the officer said.

Plus II results tomorrow, May 31?

It may additionally be noted that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is likely to announce the Plus II Science and Commerce board exam results on May 31, informed officials, stating that all the formalities had been completed. Similarly, the results for the Arts and Vocational Education streams are also expected to be published by June 8, a CHSE official said, as per TNIE.