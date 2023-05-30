On Monday, May 29, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Odisha for Artificial Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence for Youth initiatives in Bhubaneswar. He expressed confidence that the schemes will harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for economic growth, transformation of governance and betterment of the lives of citizens and society.

The CM called upon all to embrace "this new chapter" to unlock the limitless potential of youth and build a future in which AI serves as a tool for the empowerment of citizens and inclusive growth of the state. The government has roped in Intel Corporation for the initiatives, as mentioned in a report by ANI.

Odisha for AI is a four-hour course on AI by Intel, which can be availed on its app and website. It will be open to all for free in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri in the first stage of its implementation. Subsequently, it will be open to all in Odisha. Meanwhile, the AI for Youth initiative is meant for students below 18 years of age. In the first phase, it will be implemented across 2,000 5T schools and Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas.



The CM speaks

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Patnaik said that AI holds incredible potential to reshape the world and drive progress. Stating that his government has always focused on technology-driven transformation, which is one of the key components of the state's 5T initiative, he assured that these new schemes will augment digital literacy among the masses and make them familiar with the next-generation cutting-edge technology.

"It will also create an ecosystem fostering research, innovation, and application across sectors", he added. Complimenting the State Electronics and IT Department, and Intel India for the collaboration, Patnaik advised all the government departments to take advantage of these programmes and train their officials, enabling them to be at the forefront of the AI revolution.

Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera, who was also present at the launch, highlighted that the state's initiative in technology was transforming Odisha in different sectors. He added that these AI initiatives will place Odisha in the top league among the states in India, as per ANI.