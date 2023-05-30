Speaking about the hijab ban in schools and colleges in Karnataka on Tuesday, May 30, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the Congress government will take a decision on it. "We will take a decision that will benefit the whole student community. We will also pursue the matter legally keeping the interest of all students in mind," he said.

Cabinet Minister Priyank Kharge has also maintained that Congress will withdraw the ban on hijab. At the same time, Bangarappa admitted that there were a few roadblocks to the issue, as per a report by IANS.

The minister further said there was no confusion over textbooks and uniforms. "All preparations are made to commence the schools for the academic year. I am visiting a school in Shivamogga and welcoming students to schools. The Department of Education is ready. The children can come to schools with all the joy and without any concerns," he stated.



Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's firm words that he wouldn't allow texts and lessons that poison children's minds, Bangarappa stated that the textbook revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. It may be recalled that the Congress party had assured textbook revision in its manifesto, as per IANS.

"The revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. Whichever lesson threatens to poison the minds of children would be changed," he said, adding that the future course of action would be initiated after getting guidance from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. "I have already discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and he has given suggestions," the minister stated.