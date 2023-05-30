Mumbai police filed a chargesheet against a fellow student in connection with the alleged suicide of Darshan Solanki, a student at IIT Bombay on Tuesday, May 30. The chargesheet was filed against Arman Khatri in a special court for cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to a prosecution source, Khatri is now out on bail. Three weeks after Solanki's death, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police found a one-line note from his room saying "Arman has killed me", as noted in a report by PTI.

During the investigations, police had said that Khatri allegedly threatened to kill Solanki with a paper cutter after the latter had spoken "offensively" about religion. Solanki's death has been embroiled in controversies.

He was a first-year BTech student pursuing Chemical Engineering, hailing from Ahmedabad. Solanki allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus in suburban Powai on February 12, a day after the semester exams ended.

An internal committee report on his death hinted at his poor performance in academics as the reason for his taking the extreme step. However, the student community and Solanki's parents disagreed. They alleged caste discrimination.