To spread awareness regarding education loans, the district school education department of Coimbatore has come up with a pamphlet that has a QR code as well, which includes a video about education loans, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

At the moment, the aforementioned pamphlet is available only in PDF format and soon, will be manually issued to schools. "As there is no awareness about education loans among the parents, teachers and students, they do not show interest to get education loans. Students can apply for education loans online," shared an official from the Coimbatore district's school education department.

The official informed how parents often struggle to apply for education loans and it is to help them that the pamphlet was prepared under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. She goes on to inform that once the QR code on the pamphlet is scanned via a mobile phone, a 30-minute video will explain to parents how they can apply for an education loan.

Prior to this, a meeting was conducted with the headmasters of Coimbatore's government higher secondary school. Experts explained all aspects of education loans to the headmasters so that the latter can explain the same to parents.

A 14-page PDF has also been prepared by the department in the form of a PDF which answers questions about education loans, including, eligibility, documents required, Vidhyalakshmi online portal and so on. Soon, this PDF will be circulated among all government and aided higher secondary schools.