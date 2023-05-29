A professor from TD College in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a girl student. A video of the act went viral on social media recently.



"The accused Professor Pradeep Singh has been suspended and a five-member committee has been formed to probe the matter. The team will give its report in 15 days," College Manager Raghvendra Pratap Singh said. "The Management will take further action on the matter after the report of the probe committee," he added, as per a report by PTI.

Students of the college created a ruckus on Friday, May 26, after the video of the incident went viral. In it, Pradeep Singh can be purportedly seen asking for sexual favours from the girl in exchange for ensuring that she clears the BEd-TET examination.

An FIR against Pradeep Singh was registered at Line Bazar Police Station on Saturday, May 27. The professor in his defence claimed it was a doctored video, as per PTI.

"Professor Pradeep Singh of TD College here was seen talking in an indecent manner to an unidentified girl student. Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR has been lodged against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Verma said.