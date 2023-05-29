Telangana Health Department has finally made an announcement to hike the stipend for postgraduate medical students by 15% and with that, the long-drawn issue of stipend hike has finally been resolved. The order was released on Saturday, May 27, and this is applicable to medical students who are pursuing MBBS/BDS (house surgeons), postgraduate (PG), PG diploma, MDS and super speciality (SS) courses, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Once effective, there are the hikes that have been proposed:

House surgeons: Rs 22,527 revised to Rs 25,906

PG students: Stipends ranging from Rs 58,000 to Rs 64,000

Super speciality doctors: Between Rs 92,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on the year they are studying in

This hike has been advocated by Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) for a very long time now. After assurances from T Harish Rao, Health Minister, Government of Telangana, T-JUDA had called off the protests on May 3.

An official statement released by the T-JUDA expressed optimism regarding the stipend increase, stating, “This raise will help alleviate the financial burden on junior doctors and their families, and we hope it will inspire more young doctors to pursue a career in medicine.”

The statement they issued also stated how a hike in stipend will help with encouraging junior doctors and even go on to enhance the healthcare service quality.