Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood will help set up a new school for underprivileged students in Bihar. He was inspired by an engineer from the state's Kathihar city, who quit his full-time job and started a school for orphaned children. The engineer named his school after the actor.

In February this year, Sonu was surprised to read about the 27-year-old engineer Birendra Kumar Mahato. Moved by his endeavour to provide free education and food to 110 children, the actor met Mahato and the children at the school, which also functions as a shelter home, as per a report by IANS.

Sood spent time with Mahato to understand the needs of the school, from ration to quality education, building awareness to bridging the education gap between rich and poor. By the end of the day, he started planning a new building for the school so that it can house more underprivileged children, provide them with higher education, and ensure that there is food for every child.

"Increasing access to education is one of the best ways to combat poverty. We aim to educate children from the marginalised sections of society so that they have a better chance at job opportunities," Sood stated.

"Higher education is something we are working on. The other important aspect is nutrition and overall well-being as this school is also a night shelter," he added. The actor is currently providing education to close to ten thousand students across the country, as per IANS.