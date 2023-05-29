The professor of a medical college in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been booked for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old student. According to the police, no arrest has been made so far.

Based on a complaint lodged by a first-year MBBS student of the college, a case under Section 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the professor, Palghar Police PRO Sachin Navadkar said, as per a report by PTI.



According to the police, the accused called the student to his cabin on April 2 and questioned her as to why she failed in one subject. He then allegedly told her that she would have to give him something if she wished to pass the exams, and he proceeded to touch her inappropriately and molested her. The victim, who hails from Nagpur, went home and complained to her mother and the duo then lodged a complaint with Palghar police.

A similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh. A PhD student from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment on Sunday, May 28. Further details on the case are awaited and an investigation is underway, as per a report by ANI.

Nonetheless, Ashok Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Lines, stated, "A research student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University has filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment," adding, "A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. Action will be taken."