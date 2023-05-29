Here's an important announcement from Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). For Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), KEA Director Ramya S stated that objections sans justification will not be taken into consideration.

The authority had published the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) via its official website, kea.kar.nic. Answers for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Math and Biology papers can be crosschecked by the candidates who attempted the exam. As many as 2.6 lakh students appeared for the exam in Karnataka, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

In a press release put out by KEA, Ramya S made it clear that candidates who attempted the exam will need to justify the reason they are raising the objections. Also, the subject name, version code and question number will need to be mentioned in a PDF format. Objections can be raised and submitted via the official website of KEA.



Students, take note

Supporting documents regarding the objections will also need to be provided by the candidates and will need to be filed before May 30, 11 am. The objection will not be considered if:

1) Format is not in accordance with what has been asked

2) Supporting documents are missing



3) Justification is missing

“The decision of the subject expert committee will be ultimate in finalising the answer key,” she said.

This is for architecture students

It was also stated that those who have achieved eligibility via National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) but weren't successful in applying for KCET 2023 can apply via the KEA's official website to get admission to architecture programmes. For this, the applications will be open from June 1, 11 am to June 3, 11 am.

“They should pay the fees before 2 pm on June 3 to become eligible for admission to the Architecture course through KEA. It has been clarified that further extension of time will not be given. Candidates applying online on the above dates should enter their NATA score afterwards,” Ramya stated.