Thousands of board examinees in Uttarakhand have suffered huge losses this year for taking Hindi lightly. A total of 9,699 students failed in Hindi in the High School Intermediate examination. These include 3,263 boys and 1,721 girls in high school and 2,923 boys and 1,792 girls in intermediate.

Experts say, "The interest of students towards Hindi subject has decreased. Hindi subject is not taken seriously by a large number of students due to common parlance and it being the official language. But it is mandatory to pass in Hindi, if a student does not pass in Hindi and passes in all other subjects, then he is considered a failure. It is necessary to get 33% marks in Hindi. Grace is also not available in this subject."

According to the Council of Secondary Education, "This year, 1,26,192 students took the examination in Hindi subject in high school, out of which, 1,24,208 students passed while 4984 students failed." As many as 1,23,009 students had appeared for the intermediate examination. Of these, 1,18,294 passed and 4,715 candidates failed. In high school and intermediate, 6,186 students and 3,513 girls failed in Hindi subject. According to the information on subject-wise examination results, the pass percentages are:

1) 96.14% in Hindi in high school

2) 96.78% in Urdu

3) 99.59% in Punjabi

4) 100% in Bengali

5) 95.55% in English

6) 96.77% in Sanskrit

7) 86.47% in Mathematics

8) 97.33% in Home Science

9) 86.30% in Science

10) 94.04% in Social Science

11) 98.04% in Information Technology

12) 98.59% in agriculture

"One of the major reasons why we lag behind in oral and written Hindi is that today's younger generation wants to adopt English completely as most multinational companies are similarly focusing on English," Anjali Rawat Naithani, Co-convenor of the IT cell of Uttarakhand's Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha, told The New Indian Express.

Commenting on the disappointing results of the Hindi, Anju Saini, a senior teacher from Biharigarh, Uttarakhand, told The New Indian Express, "The way the new generation is losing interest in Hindi, it indicates how disillusioned the students are with Hindi, but at the same time it will prove to be even more fatal for the coming generation. If we are not able to keep our grip on our mother tongue Hindi, our values, culture and social values will also be defeated."

Social activist and educationist Sujata Paul reacted sharply, saying, "These results are exposing the government's education system. The way the results of the students regarding the national language have come out in Uttarakhand, it is clear that we are engaged in building fake buildings of education on a hollow foundation."