The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Preliminary round of this year’s Civil Services Examination tomorrow, May 28.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts; General Studies Paper I (GS I) from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM in the morning, and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM in the afternoon. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the UPSC, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Exam will be held across various centres all over the city, under heavy police surveillance. As a result, candidates must make sure to follow the exam-related guidelines during the exam.

Firstly, candidates are expected to carry the required verification documents and stationery with them to the examination centre. The required documents include:

Admit Card

Government-issued ID Card (Adhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving license, Voter ID etc.)

Two passport-size photographs

The candidates have to mark answers in the OMR sheets only using a ballpoint pen, as using any other colour pen would lead to disqualification.

Electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches will not be permitted into the exam centre.

Candidates are allowed to carry water bottles, face masks, and hand sanitiser bottles into the exam hall.

We advise candidates to reach the centre of the examination 30 minutes before the examination commences, as no candidate would be allowed inside after the exam begins.