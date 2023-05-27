All the government schools, with all the classes, will reopen on June 7, Wednesday, due to the surging heatwave ongoing in Chennai, the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, said on Friday, May 26, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



Previously, Classes I to V were scheduled to reopen on June 5, Monday and Classes VI to XII on June 1, Thursday.



The postponement of the reopening of schools was taken after a meeting was convened by the minister with the chief education officers of all the districts on Thursday, May 25.



"CEOs of districts including Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet and Karur said it would be difficult for the students to sit inside the classroom due to the heatwave in the first week of June. The meteorological department has also said the intensity of the summer will reduce from June 5. Considering this, the chief minister has approved the reopening of schools on June 7 for all classes," declared the minister.



He further added that the delay in the reopening of schools will be compensated with extra working days, on Saturdays, if required, to complete the syllabus of the academic year.



When asked about private schools conducting classes during summer holidays, the minister said the department has requested those schools to ensure that students are enjoying the holidays and utilising their time to learn other skills which would help to build their existing repertoire of knowledge.