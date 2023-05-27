A third-year college student at a college in Puducherry, near Maraimalai Nagar, was allegedly robbed by two first-year college students of his own college, at knifepoint, at the senior year student's apartment, according to a report by The New Indian Express.



The boy was assaulted and tied up by the duo and reportedly an amount of Rs 17,000 was stolen from him. After an inquiry, the duo was remanded in judicial custody.



The accused were identified by the Maraimalai Nagar police as David (18) of Puducherry, a first-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student, and Vishal (18) of Avadi, a first-year BSc student.



The Maraimalai Nagar police have identified the arrested people. The victim was identified as Surapanda (20) of Kolkata, a third-year BTech student.



On Wednesday night, May 24, Surapanda was alone at his apartment when two unidentified men wearing masks forcibly entered the house. The duo then brandished a knife and assaulted him. They then tied him up and robbed Rs 17,000 from the victim. They then threatened him and told him not to tell anyone about this incident.



Surapanda had lodged a police complaint after the incident. Based on it, the Maraimalai Nagar police started an investigation and analysed CCTV footage from the scene of the crime. The people were identified as Vishal and David, juniors of the same college that Surapanda was in. The police recovered the stolen amount from the duo. After an inquiry, they were remanded in judicial custody.