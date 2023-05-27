In a first-of-its-kind initiative, managers will be appointed in each of the Schools of Excellence, which has been renamed as CM School of Excellence, in Jharkhand. Notably, to provide holistic, skill-based, employment-oriented education to the children, as many as 80 Schools of Excellence, affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) where children will be taught in English medium, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on May 2.

According to officials, high-quality education, along the lines of private schools, will be provided in these schools to the children attending government schools; students here will also be provided vocational training for 11 different courses. Notification for the post of manager has already been issued, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

For the first time...

"Yes, on the lines of CBSE schools, for the first time in Jharkhand, a provision of managers has been made for day-to-day maintenance of all 80 CM School of Maintenance. A notification for which has already been issued and we are inviting applications for that," said State Programme Officer (Quality Education) at Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), Abhinav Kumar.

Preference will be given to retired school principals who have served in CBSE schools, he added. "Maximum age limit for them is 62 years and will be appointed on the basis of interview, but there will be a large number of applicants, the government may think of taking a written examination for it," said Kumar.

Similarly, they are also inviting applications for the post of librarian for each of these schools. Meanwhile, more than 41,000 applications have been received across the state by the school managements till May 25 against a total of 11,986 seats available for admissions to 80 CM Schools of Excellence. The admission test will be held on May 30 while the first merit list will be published on June 7 and admissions as per the merit list will start on June 12.

Students studying in these schools will be imparted vocational training in 11 trades, which include:

1) Agriculture

2) Information Technology (IT)

3) Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

4) Apparel and Make-up

5) Home Furnishing

6) Media and Entertainment

7) Automotive, Tourism and Hospitality

8) Beauty and Wellness

9) Multi-skilling

10) Electronics and Hardware, Retail

11) Healthcare

Arrangements are also being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests.

To add more teeth to their skills, Azim Premji Foundation has provided training to the headmasters and teachers of these model schools. The foundation will also help in building the capacity of the principals and teachers to secure better and quality education for the children.