The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the results of the WBJEE (West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination) for admission into engineering and architecture courses. The results were announced on Friday, May 26.

The board also announced that 96,913 candidates successfully passed the examination.

Mohammad Sahil Akhtar received the first rank and Soham Das was declared second respectively. They both are from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park. The third rank was bagged by Sara Mukherjee of the Bankura Banga Vidyalaya, said WBJEE Board chairman Malayendu Saha.

Akhtar, who bagged the top spot, told reporters that he used to study six-seven hours daily as part of his preparation. He said that he wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering.

Statistics

The Chairman also said that a total of 1,24,919 candidates had enrolled for the examination, while 97,524 appeared in it and 96,913 qualified. He further stated that the success rate was 99.4 per cent

Of the 96,913 students, 69,560 were from West Bengal, Saha said.

The exams were held on Sunday, April 30, across 303 centres in the state, and three venues in Northeast India.

The subjects for the examination were Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The CM congratulates

Congratulating the candidates, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was extremely happy that 53 per cent of the successful students were from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

"This year, 27.5 per cent of the successful candidates are women. Your excellent performance has made us proud," she said.