The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considering criminal action and levying disciplinary penal action against two candidates for allegedly claiming to have cleared the Civil Services Examination fraudulently, the results of which were declared on May 25, it says in an official statement released today.

Two individuals, Ayasha Makrani from Madhya Pradesh) and Tushar from Bihar, have claimed that they have been finally recommended by the UPSC in the Civil Services Examination, 2022 against two Roll Numbers of genuinely recommended candidates, the statement reads.

“The claims of both persons are fake. They have forged the documents in their favour to buttress their claims,” says the statement.

It further says, “By doing, so both Aysha and Tushar have acted in contravention of the provisions of the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 notified by the Government of India (Department of Personnel & Training).”

As a result, the UPSC is contemplating penalising these two individuals for their “fraudulent acts” in accordance with the provisions of the Examination Rules, the statement declared.

“The system of the UPSC is robust as well as foolproof and such errors are not possible,” the statement added, reiterating that the system can “eliminate any such errors of alleged nature.”

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted in three stages every year – the preliminary stage, the main exam, and the interview round. Through this exam, officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other divisions are recruited.