The teacher who allegedly sought sexual favours from a girl student in lieu of passing her in the BEd and TET examinations in return was issued a show cause notice by Prof Alok Singh, principal of the TD College which is affiliated to Purvanchal University in Uttar Pradesh.

The principal told the reporters that the video had come to his attention and he has sent the show cause notice to the teacher concerned, asking him to explain his conduct within three days, as per a report by IANS,

The principal also said that he had apprised the management of the viral video which will decide on the further course of action in the matter.

When asked if the girl had taken a stand against this, he said that the girl in the video had neither come forward to lodge a complaint nor was he aware of the identity of the woman.

The principal's office was gheraoed by a group of students earlier today and students demanded strict action to be taken against the teacher.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has already intervened in the case and have ordered an inquiry into the viral video.

A police spokesman said that though the girl in question has not lodged any complaint, the police have taken suo moto cognizance of the video and initiated a probe.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely condemns his actions and says 'not now'.

According to reports, the girl has herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher after she was repeatedly harassed by him.