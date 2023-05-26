In order to improve the pass percentage of SSLC students in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka in the coming academic year, the Shivamogga Education Department has decided to initiate several measures that include mainly paying individual attention to below-average Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students that is believed to promote academic excellence, stated a report in The New Indian Express New Indian Express.

Shivamogga has dropped to 29th place this time in state SSLC results, while it stood in 26th place last year. The pass percentage last year was 84.60% and this year the overall pass percentage is 84.04%. The passing percentage in rural areas is 85.59% and the passing percentage in urban areas is 81.85%. The reasons have been attributed to vacancies in regular teachers' posts, students failing to pass the Kannada language in Urdu schools, school dropouts in urban areas and others.

The official speaks

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) C R Parameshwarappa told The New Indian Express that an analysis was conducted regarding the drop in pass percentage by conducting a meeting with 99 headmasters of various schools with less passing percentage.

Another meeting was held with Block Education officers (BEOs) and Zilla Parishad (ZP) CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande reviewed the meeting. The department has aimed to achieve a 95% SSLC passing percentage this year, he added.

So the department has prepared an action plan that involves assessing and categorising the students into three categories based on excellence.

Blue, yellow and red

Blue, Yellow and Red line students. Students above average were grouped in Blue line, students with medium capacity to score marks are grouped in Yellow line and students who are below average are grouped in Red line, from the first day of school. Based on the results of unit tests conducted, an active teacher will be made the class teacher to closely monitor academic excellence individually. In addition to this plan, the ZP CEO has suggested the department give a reward to students who emerge as toppers to encourage the competitive spirit among students. The DDPI said that the absentees and dropouts in private and aided schools are failing to pass the exams.

"Hence the management of such schools are warned of withdrawing the accreditation given to them and their increments will be cut, if they fail to observe the physical attendance of such students. Such schools were strictly asked to give a passing result of 85% in the present academic year without any fail," he said.

The DDPI said that the respective school management in urban areas and in rural areas, the SDMC members accompanied by gram panchayat members have to pay mandatory frequent visits to the homes of school dropouts and convince them not to miss the classes. This may improve the passing percentage if such students don't fail, he added.

Other issues

Around 99 schools are having results below 70% passing percentage, of which, 10 schools are Urdu government schools. Many students in Urdu schools are failing to pass second-language Kannada exams. This has greatly affected the district's total passing percentage, the DDPI said.

He said that the vacancies for regular teachers in aided schools have also affected the results. Vacancies have not been filled since 2015. The aided schools have failed to get guest teachers. In a few cases, the guest teachers are not able to reach students effectively like regular teachers. The results have come down in schools that have regular teacher vacancies, he added.