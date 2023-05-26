The former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to leave for the United States of America (USA )on May 28, Sunday, to hold a chat programme in California and he will also deliver another talk at the Stanford Graduate School of Business on May 31, Wednesday, a party source said, as per an IANS report.



While sharing the details of Gandhi's US trip, the source said that the Congress leader will participate in a programme titled AI and Human Development: A chat with Rahul Gandhi at 10 am on May 31, Wednesday and another chat programme titled The New Global Equilibrium: Talk by Rahul Gandhi at 5 pm on the same day.



The talk on artificial Intelligence is organised at Sunnyvale in California in which several technocrats and scientists will be present and discussions will take place on technologies that will certainly be helpful in the future.



The second chat programme will be organised at the CEMEX Auditorium at Stanford Graduate School of Business. The Congress leader is also scheduled to attend a Mohabbat Ki Dukan programme in California on May 30, Tuesday.



According to the source, Gandhi will also participate in an NRI meet in San Francisco, and another one in New York on Sunday, June 4. Earlier, Gandhi had participated in several programmes in the United Kingdom (UK).



It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit the US in June.



In a statement last week, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit on Thursday, June 22.