The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the proposed dates for the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), as well as the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate and Postgraduate (CUET-UG, CUET-PG) for students from Manipur yesterday, March 25, through an official notice.

The proposed dates as per the notice are:

NEET-UG July 3 to July 5 CUET-UG July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8 CUET-PG June 5 to June 17





The notice says NTA proposed the dates for the exam after it has “carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and State Government of Manipur.”

The NTA makes it clear that candidates in the state of Manipur who have not appeared in or missed the NEET-UG or CUET-UG exams due to the “law-and-order situation” also have the option to change the City of Examination, irrespective of whether they had downloaded the admit cards for these examinations or not.

“The Exam City option will be available to the candidates of Manipur through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility during the period from 26 May 2023 (7 AM) to 30 May 2023 (7 PM). A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on his/her mobile number

registered with the online application form for the respective exam. The Candidates must use their registered Mobile Number to avail of this facility through IVRS,” the notice further reads.

Exams postponed due to violence

Manipur has witnessed violence over a move to grant scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community. Naga and Kuki tribals who are opposing this plan organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March', after which clashes broke out in the state, reports PTI.

For the candidates whose exam centres were assigned in Manipur, where these clashes occurred just days before NEET-UG, the NTA has postponed the examination. CUET-UG has also been postponed in a similar vein.

While NEET-UG was conducted across the country on May 7, CUET-UG began on May 21.