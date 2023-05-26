The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is going to be held on May 28, Sunday across India. If you wish to gain admission to private colleges of Karnataka then this is the exam that you should be writing.

Ahead of the exam, we cover a few essential pointers on the exam:

During the exam, what if I face issues with the computer?

There are buffer systems at every centre. The time lost due to the change of system will be duly taken care of.

Are students applying from outside the state of Karnataka eligible for the benefit of lower eligibility qualifying marks?

Only students from Karnataka who belong to SC/ST or OBC category will get the benefit of lower eligibility qualifying marks.

I finished my 2nd PUC/Class XII a few years ago. Am I eligible for the engineering courses under COMEDK? What is the age limit?

For BTech, you would be eligible as per the norms of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/Visvesvaraya Technological University.

What are the charges for seeking clarifications in the provisional answer key?

Rs 500 per clarification.

How will I know my test results?

The results will be uploaded on the COMEDK website.

How many exams do I have to appear for if I want to apply for COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE?

You have to attempt only one exam. You can opt to be considered for only COMEDK UGET, only Uni-GAUGE or both.

What is the exam pattern?

Exam pattern:

Physics 60 MCQ

Chemistry 60 MCQ

Math 60 MCQ (Total 180)

There is no negative marking.

What are the sanctioned intake and fee structures for COMEDK and UniGAUGE seats?

The number of seats available against each category and the fee structure will be notified before counselling.

What is the syllabus for COMEDK UGET 2023?

The Entrance Test is based on the CBSE syllabus as given below:

Class XI – 2021-22 Syllabus (33% Questions allocation)

Class XII – 2022-23 Syllabus (67% Questions allocation)