Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET): Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT), Bhubaneswar organised a seminar on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in collaboration with NALCO, Bhubaneswar on May 25, 2023 at Vishvesharaya Auditorium of the institute.

Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO was the chief guest for the programme. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director Production; Somanath Hansdah, CVO and Asutosh Rath, DGM, joined as esteemed guests from NALCO and graced the event. Dr Nihar Sahoo, Chief Environment Engineer, State Pollution Control Board, Odisha was the chief speaker for the seminar.

Mission LiFE is a global movement led by India to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment. It has seven themes: Save energy, save water, adopt healthy lifestyles, reduce waste, reduce e-waste, reduce single-use plastic and adopt sustainable food systems.

Dr Pratap Chandra Padhi, Principal and Chief Manager (T) welcomed the dignitaries to the seminar and introduced them to CIPET:IPT, Bhubaneswar. He highlighted the mission LiFE and initiatives by the Government of India towards the mission. He also introduced the guests to various academic programmes like BTech, MTech, Integrated MSc and MSc being offered by the institute.

Pramod Kumar Sahoo, Principal Director and Head, highlighted the role of plastics in individual life and the need for plastic waste management as a part of the mission. Chief guest Patra deliberated about inculcating good practices among the youth for the success of mission LiFE.

The chief speaker Sahoo discussed plastic waste generation, recycling and regulations related to plastic waste management.

A poster competition was organised among students to create awareness for the upliftment of society for sustainable living. Best poster presenters were felicitated during the seminar by the chief guest.

Dr Aswini Kumar Mohapatra, Dean (SW) thanked all the dignitaries for their presence and participation at the seminar. Students and faculty members also delivered lectures to spread awareness on Mission LiFE.