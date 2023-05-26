In the multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a close acquaintance of the top leadership of Trinamool Congress at the Central Government Office (CGO) complex in Kolkata, on May 30, Tuesday, as per IANS.



According to sources, Bhadra will be questioned regarding a few people he had been associated with for a long time.



Two other persons who have been summoned by the ED in this matter. One of them is Gyanananda Samanta, a Trinamool Congress Zilla Parishad member in South 24 Parganas district while another is Rahul Bera, a civic volunteer by profession.



Residence raided



Bhadra's residence in Behala was raided by the ED on May 20, Saturday. The raids were carried out on the same day when CBI sleuths had questioned Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the case.



Earlier when CBI had raided Bhadra's residence, they seized a few documents and cash. The ED sleuths have accessed certain clues from the two mobile phones of Bhadra that were seized.



Other sources said that Bhadra will also be questioned on Tuesday about the clues that were retrieved from his mobile phone.



Bhadra's name had surfaced after Gopal Dalpati, a suspect in the case, named him during the central agency's interrogations. Dalpati told the officials that an accused in the recruitment case and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, used to hand over a portion of the scam proceeds collected by him to Bhadra, whom Ghosh used to address as 'Kalighater Kaku' (uncle of Kalighat).



According to Dalpati, Kuntal Ghosh had claimed that Bhadra was acting as a middleman between him and the top leadership of the party.