The website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission was allegedly hacked by a 19-year-old youth from Pune. The cyber cell of the Navi Mumbai police arrested the accused for attempting to extract hall ticket details of candidates of Group B and C non-gazetted personnel exams, an official said on Thursday, May 25.

The police were able to arrest the hacker from Chikli after his house was raided according to a PTI report. A desktop, a laptop, three mobile phones and one router were confiscated by them, Commissioner Milind Bharambe told the reporters.

Attempts into Hacking

On April 20, Thursday, this year, the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) provided an external link on its website for examinees to get hall tickets and the accused hacked this link and copied the details of 94,195 candidates.

Later these details were published illegally in a Telegram channel titled 'MPSC 2023 A', the commissioner said at the press conference. A case under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology sections was registered at CBD Belapur police station on the complaint of an MPSC functionary and the probe was transferred to the cyber cell under Senior Inspector Vijay Waghmare, he added.

The accused was identified as Rohit Dattatray Kamble and the inspector said further probe into the incident was underway.