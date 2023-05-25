The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) was indicted by Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday, May 24, for "repeating" 32 questions from the previous year in the second paper of the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary examination. He also accused the commission of leaking the question paper.

The HCS Preliminary exam was held on May 21 and more than 93,000 candidates appeared for it. In a statement, Surjewala said that the commission, "has not only proved its ineptitude by repeating last year's questions but has also done the heinous act of leaking its own paper", as mentioned in a report by PTI.

What else did the leader say?

"This examination should be cancelled immediately and re-paper should be conducted," he added. Taking a hit at the BJP-led Haryana government, he stated, "If there is any shame left in the Khattar government, then Khattar Saheb should immediately apologise to those 93,000 youths who had filled the examination form believing his false slogans of transparency." The Congress leader also demanded the disbanding of the commission.

The matter, explained

Surjewala explained that there are two papers in the HCS Preliminary exam. Out of these, one paper is General Knowledge and the other is the Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT). To pass the CSAT exam, it is mandatory for every candidate to score 33% marks. Only then the General Knowledge paper is checked, on the basis of which merit is calculated.

If the candidate does not get 33 per cent marks in the CSAT paper, then they are automatically dropped out of the merit list, the Congress leader said. Already 32 questions of this paper which requires 33 marks to qualify are in the public domain with the answer key. "Chief Minister Khattar should answer what is the sanctity of that exam. How will Khattar Saheb give justice to the candidates who did not appear in the previous exam or did not have the previous year's question paper to revise?" he asked.

Surjewala also mentioned the arrest of HPSC Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau sleuths for his alleged role in manipulating the recruitment of dental surgeons by taking bribes in exchange for higher marks in the written test. He alleged that the other "big fish" in the scam were saved and only Nagar was made a scapegoat, as per PTI.