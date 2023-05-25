The Government of Tamil Nadu has begun work to launch smart classrooms in polytechnic colleges across the state. In the first phase, 50 smart classrooms will be established at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Officials in the higher education department said the initiative will ensure more exposure and better quality of education for the students, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"This project will help us incorporate the knowledge gained from theoretical content into real-life applications and learning. Well-equipped infrastructure with advanced classrooms is a supplementary requirement for imparting quality education," one of the officials said.

According to a Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) official, new-age courses and training pertaining to cyber security, gas cutting process, forklift, lean manufacturing, construction safety, gearbox, and power generator, will be provided through these smart classes.

Makers Space

The DoTE is also establishing a Makers Space facility at polytechnic colleges in Karaikudi, Srirangam, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Madurai, with support from industry partners. These facilities are expected to provide students and faculty members opportunities to apply personalised learning strategies and inherent skills, in addition to promoting creative ideas with practical knowledge.

In collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII), the DoTE has also established Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Programme hubs in five polytechnic colleges. "As many as 27 programmes were conducted in these ED hubs and 717 faculty members along with 3,831 students took part. Our aim is to hone entrepreneurship skills among our students and make them industry-ready," said a DoTE official.