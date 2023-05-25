KR Dakshayani, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), while inaugurating the oath-taking ceremony of the academic year 2022-2023 first-year BSc Nursing students of Government Nursing College, Mysuru, urged students to focus on health and hygiene, sanitation and statistics at the hospital.

It was on Wednesday, May 24, that the oath-taking ceremony was conducted and it was during this occasion that the director reassured students that there are ample options and opportunities for all those who have concluded their nursing training.

"Students can either opt for MSc in Nursing or join hospitals in foreign countries or even choose to join as community health officials. But, students must be well versed on the subject to achieve success. Just the MMCRI brand is enough for students to land good jobs," said KR Dakshayani.

Dr Rajendra Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Cheluvamba Hospital asked students of nursing to nurture feelings of compassion towards their patients. "The compassion towards patients by nurses works miracles more than treatment and medicines," he said.

KP Dakshayani is the retired principal of Holenarasipura Government Nursing College and she was facilitated during the occasion.

In more news from the nursing education field in India, it was announced in April that the Centre will be establishing 157 nursing colleges to provide quality, affordable and equitable nursing education.