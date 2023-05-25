The Kerala High Court refused to extend an interim order allowing schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct vacation classes for children above 14 years of age.

Bringing respite to the children, the court observed that it would be unfair to the children before a hectic academic session and they need a break as per an IANS report.

Summer vacations, a time to rejuvenate

The court in a statement said that the, "Summer vacation is given to the students. The students should enjoy the vacations and rejuvenate for their next academic year. Holiday breaks allow the students to shift their focus from traditional study materials. They can reach their other ambitions in extracurricular activities, which they are generally not able to address during the school year."

It further added that children need to enjoy leisure time with their family and friends especially since a hectic academic year awaits them.

The judge Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said, "Summer vacation is necessary for the students to spend time with their kith and kin and for a mental break. Concentrating on school books alone would not be sufficient for the children. Let them sing, let them dance, let them eat their favourite food leisurely without the fear of next day's home work, let them enjoy their favourite television programmes, Let them play cricket, football or their favourite sports items and let them enjoy trips with their kith and kin."

He further added that a break is necessary for the student community as a hectic academic year will continue for the rest of the year and hence a break is necessary, according to IANS.

He also said that it is an important time for students of Class X and Higher Secondary School before they enter the decisive academic year in their life.

The proceedings

The order was passed on a petition seeking an interim direction to the Regional Director of CBSE to give permission for conducting vacation classes in CBSE Schools but the State's Director of General Education (DGE) had issued a circular objecting to vacation classes.

The Kerala CBSE School Management Association then moved the High Court against the circular. Therefore, Justice Kunhikrishnan ordered the registry to place the present petition before the chief justice so that he can assign it to an appropriate bench.

He also refused to extend the earlier interim order.