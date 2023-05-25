The draconian rule passed by the former Karnataka government regarding the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions has been asked to be revoked by Amnesty India.



Amnesty India in a series of tweets, stated that the state government must prioritise and uphold human rights for all in the state and requested the government to prioritise the issue as it violates personal beliefs and freedom accorded to an individual of this country.

The order

According to The New Indian Express, the order stated. "Immediately revoke the ban on women wearing hijab in educational institutions. The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their right to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society."



The organisation also urged the government to "review and repeal discriminatory provisions in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, which can be misused and weaponised against minorities".



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refused to comment. "I don't want to comment on that. It is a policy matter," he told reporters.

Election promises

While the Congress party was campaigning for elections, especially Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, it was informed yo the masses that it would withdraw the hijab ban and other laws that are "communal" in nature and had been imposed by the former BJP Government.

End of secularism

The hijab row began in Karnataka last year when the Udupi Pre-University Girl's College barred Muslim girl students from wearing hijabs inside the classroom

As a result, protests erupted across the state, and several petitions were filed in the Karnataka High Court, in which, Muslim students sought the right to wear hijabs in classrooms under Articles 14, 19 and 25 of the Constitution of India.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions, ruling that it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.